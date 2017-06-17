Chennai drug bust: 11 kgs of meth, 90 kgs of heroin and other drugs worth Rs 71 crore seized

Chennai: Narcotic drugs worth Rs 71 crore were seized and 10 people arrested after a surprise check at at a manufacturing unit near in Chennai.

Acting on a tip-off that huge quantity of Methamphetamine, a narcotic drug was being manufactured at a facility in Red Hills in Chennai, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials undertook a surprise search at the unit.

During the search it came to light that the 10-member gang under the pretext of manufacturing detergent powder, was making "narcotic drugs", DRI said in a release on Saturday.

The gang including a Malaysian national, had installed an elaborate apparatus to process and "cook" Methamphetamine, in an isolated place inside the factory, it said.

The leader of the gang and nine other persons were arrested for the crime, the release said.

The seized drugs included 11 kg of Methamphetamine, 56 kg of Pseudoephedrine and 90 kg of heroin, together valued at about Rs. 71 crore, the release added.