Chattisgarh IED blast: Three women killed, five others injured in Narayanpur district

At least three women were killed and five others injured in an explosion in the remote forests of Chattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

3 dead and 4 injured in an IED blast in narayanpur: SP Abhishek Meena #Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

A 14-year-old girl was among the dead in the blast triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) which exploded after a group of women collecting herbs accidently stepped on the device.

According to a report published in DNA, the blast took place in Narayanpur district where intense counter-insurgency operation are undergoing.

"Two women died on the spot and one died in the hospital. Five more are injured in the blast," Abhishek Meena, police chief of Narayanpur district, told AFP.

One of the injured was a six-month-old girl, he said.

The officer said they were yet to ascertain whether the explosive was meant to target the security forces in the area, which is one of the strongholds of Maoist rebels.

The rebels are often accused of planting IED's to target the troops patrolling the vast swathes of the resource-rich region.

Thousands of armed Maoists are fighting the Indian government for land, jobs and other rights for poor tribal groups, with thousands of lives lost in the decades-old insurgency.

With inputs from AFP