Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend’s bail pleas rejected for fourth time

Chandigarh: A local court on Monday rejected — for the fourth time — the bail plea of Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar, arrested in a case of stalking and attempted abduction of an IAS officer's daughter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Kumar Sharma rejected the latest bail plea of the two accused who were arrested on 9 August after DJ Varnika Kundu accused them of stalking and attempted abduction.

They have been in judicial custody for over a month.

Both were booked under non-bailable offences, including Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary VS Kundu, had complained to police that the two accused, who were drunk, had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on 4-5 August night.

Vikas and Ashish, who have both studied law, have denied the charges.