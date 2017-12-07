Centre's stand on Jerusalem shows extent of Narendra Modi govt's 'servility' to US, says CPM

New Delhi: The Indian government's refusal to denounce the United States decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital "shows the extent of servility of the Modi regime" to Washington, the CPM said on Thursday.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist said it strongly condemned the decision of United States president Donald Trump, who has said the American embassy will shift to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

"This action goes against the United Nation's and the international community's stand that East Jerusalem is an occupied territory by Israel since 1967. An independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital is the internationally accepted position," a CPM statement said.

"The US has taken the formal step of legalising the illegal occupation of Palestine territories by Israel. No other country in the world has given recognition to Jerusalem as Israel's capital."

The CPM said that unlike the worldwide opposition to this move, the Indian external affairs ministry "has scrupulously refused to criticise the US decision. This shows the extent of servility of the Modi regime to the US".

The CPM asked the Modi government to come out strongly against the US action "as it goes against India's longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause".