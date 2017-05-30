Centre's cattle slaughter order: Student who led protest at IIT Madras assaulted by right-wing group

One of the students who led the beef protest at IIT Madras in Chennai was assaulted allegedly by students from a right-wing group, according to a report in Times Now.

#BeefFest organiser violently attacked by right-wing students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras for conducting the fest on campus pic.twitter.com/VUDcaoP0XM — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2017

Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It's a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2017

The M.Tech student, Suraj, is associated with the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, the news channel reported. He was allegedly one of the main organisers of the beef protest. Suraj's left eye was seriously injured and he was rushed to the the Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital.

Suraj, who helped organise the beef protest, reportedly went to the dean and informed him that the students would be holding the event. Suraj was reportedly having lunch when a bunch of IIT students surrounded him and asked him if he'd participated in the beef fest.

Abhinav, a friend of Suraj told Times Now, "The students who attacked him are a part of campus. They have been threatening students, saying they'll attack them and even kill them. Five to six people beat him up. We've taken this up with the dean, who has assured us of serious action."

On Sunday, IIT Madras students organised a beef fest to protest against the Centre's new beef trade regulation. According to India Today, more than 80 students supported the cause by participating in this fest, calling the Centre's idea "food fascism".