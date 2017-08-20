Centre working to strengthen economic ties with South East Asian countries, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Imphal: Union Commerce and Industries Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that steps have been taken to strengthen economic ties with several South East Asian countries especially neighbouring Myanmar.

The Centre will be working together with Manipur government to pursue this course to improve international trade relations, Sitharaman told reporters at Imphal airport.

She said India has been trying to expand trade relations with SE Asian countries in association with the state government.

The union minister said efforts are on to establish border haats at the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

Sitharaman is on a day-long visit to the state to attend a party programme.