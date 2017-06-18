Centre working on new law to regulate eunuchs' welfare, says Union minister Thaawar Gehlot

Jaipur: The Centre is contemplating a law for eunuchs which would be enacted by the end of this year, Union minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot said.

Speaking at a programme on Saturday, the social justice and empowerment minister said the government has taken a decision

to enact a law for eunuchs for their welfare.

He said the law will help in bringing eunuchs in the mainstream society and benefits of various schemes and programmes will reach them.

Provisions for scholarship, education, assistance for their education abroad and many more benefits will be provided to them by the law.

He also asked the members of the section to play a role in social, political and the education sector.