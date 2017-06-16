Centre, states must come together to solve farmers' problems: Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the Centre and states must come together to solve issues of the cultivators.

However, Naidu, while speaking to reporters, also asked the farmers to be wary of the people who are instigating them.

Claiming that issues of farmers are not raised in a single day, the Information and Broadcasting minister said they are "legacy of the past and are a result of agriculture sector not being adequately taken care of all these years".

He said the NDA government has implemented many schemes for the farmers and taken measures to raise their income.

Madhya Pradesh had witnessed a major farmers' protest in the past fortnight.

Similarly, in Maharashtra the cultivators had called off their stir after the state government had announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief.