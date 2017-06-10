Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 declared: Check marks on cucet2017.co.in

The Central University of Rajasthan, which is the coordinating university of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test-2017 (CUCET 2017) released the results for the exam on Saturday. Students can check the results on www.cucet2017.co.in.

NDTV had reported that CUCET 2017 was conducted for the students of class 12, bachelor degree holders and masters degree holders to obtain admission into various undergraduate/integrated program/B Voc, Post Graduate Program and the Research Program respectively in ten Central Universities. The exam was held on 17 and 18 May.

Here are the steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website: www.cucet2017.co.in. Click on the link which says "CUCET-2017 Result has been declared". Enter your details and verification code, and click 'login'. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.