Ceasefire violation on LoC: Pakistan starts heavy shelling in J&K's Poonch district

Jammu: After violating ceasefire on the Line of Control by firing on Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday morning, Pakistan army again starting heavy shelling on Indian positions in the evening, a defence official said.

"Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 6.45 pm onwards in Krishna Ghati sector of LoC," Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said.

"Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges are still going on (as of 8.30 pm)."

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani troops began on Monday on the LoC in Poonch as Pakistan army resorted to indiscriminate firing and shelling on Indian positions in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sectors, an official said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan army had ended in Krishna Ghati sector at 10.10 am and in the other at 8.15 am.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command of the army said that troops had foiled yet another infiltration bid in Poonch sector on the night between 11/12 June and recovered eight rucksacks and warlike stores in a search.