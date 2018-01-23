Ceasefire violation: No fresh firing by Pakistan along LoC, International Border overnight, say officials

Jammu: Calm prevailed along the Line of Control and the International Border on Tuesday with no fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported since Monday.

The lull in firing came as a relief for border residents who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

Twelve persons, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts last week.

"There is no ceasefire violation reported from anywhere along the IB and the LoC since Monday, police and BSF officials said.

The situation along the borders is peaceful but tense, they said.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan started on 18 January and continued unabated all along the 449 km stretch from Kathua to Poonch-Rajouri till 5 am on Monday.

Hundreds of border dwellers have migrated from their homes and are camping in relief centres set up by the government at various places.

Officials said security forces are maintaining a close vigil and patrolling has been intensified all along the border to scuttle any infiltration attempt by terrorists to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.