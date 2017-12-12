CBSE UGC NET 2017: Answer keys, recorded responses released; Check how to raise objections at cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the answer keys of the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) Exam 2017.

Students can check the answer keys on the official website of the board- cbsenet.nic.in.

All candidates who appeared for the exam can check the scanned images of OMR answer sheets along with the recorded responses and answer sheets on the website, reported India Today.

Steps to download the CBSE UGC Net 2017 recorded responses and answer keys:

Visit the official website of UGC NET exam i.e. cbsenet.nic.in

2. Click on the answer key links that can be found at the bottom of the homepage

3. Keep your application number, password and security pin handy and fill in all the details accordingly.

4. Candidates should take a printout of the image of recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted for future reference.

The candidates can also raise objections to the recorded responses.

According to a report in NDTV, while submitting the objections candidates shall have to deposit of Rs 1,000 per question through credit or debit card.

If the Board accepts the objections raised, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account. The candidates are further advised to pay from their own credit/debit card, the report further added.

According to a report in The Indian Express, approximately 9.30 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in 2017.

The exam was conducted at 1,700 centres in 91 cities of which 4,09,439 are male candidates, 5,19,557 are female and three transgenders.

Above 75 percent candidates sat for the exam, as per a press statement on the CBSE website.