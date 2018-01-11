CBSE to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from 5 March; ISC, ICSE exams in February

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its Class X and Class XII annual board examination from 5 March, media reports said. The reports also mentioned that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will hold Class XII (ISC) and Class X (ICSE) board exams from 7 February and 26 February respectively.

Students can access the entire examination schedule of the CBSE exams on cbse.nic.in, and of the CISCE exams on the board's official website, cisce.org.

About 16,38,552 students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class X exam, which will last exactly one month before ending on 4 April.

Here is the complete schedule for CBSE Class X exams:

The CBSE's Class XII annual examinations, for which 11,86,144 students are expected to appear, will end on 12 April. The CBSE Class X exams will begin with a test on Information and Communication Technology, while Class XII students will appear for an English exam first. Following is the complete schedule for the CBSE Class XII board exams:

As per guidelines, CBSE affiliated schools will conduct the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by 31 January.

This will be the first batch of CBSE to appear for Class X board examination after the board junked the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduced the board exams.

According to The Times of India, ISC theory exams will start on 12 February, and the test will run till 28 March. ICSE exams will conclude on 2 April. The report added that CBSE exams will be from 10.30 am- 1.30 pm while CISCE exams will begin at 11 am.

For ICSE examination, the pass mark will be 33 percent instead of the present 35 percent. For ISC examination, the pass mark will be 35 percent instead of the present 40 percent, said a Deccan Herald report.

"Changes in pass marks for ICSE and the ISC examinations will be effective from the examination year 2018 onwards, not from 2019," CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Here is the complete schedule for ISC exams:

Here is the complete schedule for ICSE exams:

With inputs from PTI