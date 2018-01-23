CBSE to conduct UGC NET 2018 on 8 July; exam pattern, JRF eligibility criteria revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi is scheduled to conduct the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) on 8 July, 2018 for candidates interested in pursuing Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or assistant professorship, according to several media reports.

Quoting a circular, The Indian Express reported that the CBSE has announced a revision in exam pattern and eligibility criteria.

Although the CBSE did not post any notification on its official website, cbse.nic.in, The Times of India reported that the board has increased the maximum age limit for Junior Research Fellowship aspirants by two years. CBSE conducts the NET examination on behalf of UGC to select candidates for JRF and for the post of Assistant Professor.

The Times of India further reported that the registration process will begin from 6 March, 2018, which is a day after the beginning of CBSE board exams.

The CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam will comprise two papers, instead of three papers, reported The Indian Express. While Paper I will consist of 50 compulsory questions that will carry two marks each, Paper II will consist of 100 compulsory questions that will carry two marks each.

According to News18, candidates will be given an hour to attempt Paper I and two hours to attempt Paper II. Paper I will carry total 100 marks while Paper II will be of 200 marks in total.

The official information in this regard will be out on 1 February.