JEE 2018 Main: CBSE to allow candidates to modify application forms till 22 January; visit jeemain.nic.in to make changes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the correction process for its 2018 Main Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) application form. Candidates who mistakenly entered incorrect information now have the option of going back in and making the required changes.

Candidates who registered for the 2018 JEE Main are requested to check all the details filled into the official website, jeemain.nic.in, and make relevant changes if any.

The option to make changes to the official application form is available till 22 January, a report on The Financial Express mentioned. The report added that changes made to the official forms now cannot be reversed again after this attempt.

A report on News18 said candidates who wish to make changes to their application form need to pay an additional fee which can be paid online via a credit or debit card or e-wallets or offline via e-challans at designated banks. It said that while candidates can change their personal information and upload new photographs, they cannot change the mode of exam from a pen and paper test or vice versa.

The JEE Mains in pen and paper mode will be held on 8 April, while the computer-based test will take place on 15 and 16 April, 2018. The JEE Mains are meant for admissions into all the IITs and NIITs and other institutes that hold admissions on the basis of this exam.