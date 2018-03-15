CBSE says Class 12 accountancy exam paper not leaked, blames 'miscreants' for disturbing 'sanctity' of exams

After several reports said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 accountancy exam paper had been leaked, the exam body on Thursday issued a statement saying that no such leak had taken place.

There has been no paper leak. All seals found intact at all exam centres: CBSE #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/p4O7WUQmU0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 15, 2018

"There has been no paper leak... All seals were found intact at all examination centres," , CNN-News18 quoted CBSE as saying. The statement further said that "miscfreants played mischief at local level" and "tried to disturb the sanctity of examinations" by spreading "messages through WhatsApp and other social media." CBSE also said it has "decided to take strict action against such activities. FIR is being lodged by CBSE today."

Earlier on Thursday, CBSE's top panel was conducting a review meeting to investigate the issue, according to News18. Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had also tweeted about the reported leak and had said he had asked officers of the Directorate of Education to probe the issue.

Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2018

The CBSE board exams for Class 12 began on 5 March.