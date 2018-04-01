CBSE paper leak: Two teachers, one tutor arrested in Delhi, to be produced before court at 1 pm

Delhi Police arrested two teachers and a coaching centre owner in connection with the CBSE Class XII Economics paper leak, and are set to be produced before the Karkardooma Court at 1 pm on Sunday.

CNN-News18 quoted sources in the Delhi Police who said that the arrests were made over the leaking of the Class XII Economics question paper. A probe in underway into the leak of handwritten papers, which were shared on WhatsApp.

#EXCLUSIVE | #CBSEPaperLeaks -- 3 people(1 tutor & 2 teachers) arrested in Delhi. The 2 govt school teachers opened the paper stack before time and forwarded it to the tutor via WhatsApp: Delhi police sources | @Nitisha_Kashyap with more details (input: @manojkumargupta) pic.twitter.com/Cxmh6sSPMk — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2018

The two teachers, Rishabh and Rohit, work at Mother Khazani Convent School in Delhi's Bawana area and were on invigilation duty during the exam, reported News18.

The exam papers are supposed to be distributed at 9.45 am, but the duo allegedly broke the seal at 9.20 am, 25 minutes earlier, and sent photos of the question paper to a tutor named Tauqir via WhatsApp.

This takes the total number of arrests made in connection with the alleged leaks of Class XII Economics and Class X Maths papers in the national capital to 15. Jharkhand Police arrested three adults and nine minors in Chatra on Saturday with links to the Class X Maths paper leak. The three adults arrested in Jharkhand belonged to the same coaching centre, and included a teacher and two directors of the academy.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch also received reply from Google on Saturday on the details it had sought pertaining to the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail about the Class X maths paper being leaked, an official privy to the probe said.

A senior police officer said they had got a reply from the online search engine but refused to divulge further details.

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received an e-mail a day before the Class X mathematics exam, which was held on 28 March, informing her about the paper being leaked. The sender of the e-mail had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that the exam should be cancelled.

The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.

In order to identify the sender of the e-mail, the police had written to Google, asking it to share the details of the e-mail ID. On Friday, the police had sent a reminder to the website to expedite the process.

Earlier, Delhi Police questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared, as the investigators sought to trace the origin of the leak.

Following the leaks, CBSE announced that a re-examination of the Class XII economics paper will take place on 25 April, while the re-test for the Class X mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July.

The Delhi Police registered separate cases on 27 March and 28 March to probe the leak of the Class XII economics paper and Class X mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The Class XII economics and Class X mathematics exams were held on 26 March and 28 March respectively.

With inputs from agencies