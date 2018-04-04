CBSE paper leak: Supreme Court dismisses batch of petitions challenging decision to conduct re-examination

Amid the row over the alleged leak of the CBSE Class X mathematics and the Class XII economics papers, the Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging board's decision to conduct re-examination.

The Supreme Court said that the decision on re-examination is up to the CBSE, and that it top court can't decide writ petition on matter.

On Monday, the top court had agreed to hear the batch of petitions challenging the CBSE's decision to re-conduct the exam.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said since many petitions have been filed on the same issue, it would list them all for hearing on 4 April.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had last week announced that the re-examination of CBSE Class XII paper would be held on 25 April. It had said the Class X mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for the Delhi-NCR region and Haryana in July.

However, the HRD ministry decided against conducting a re-examination of the CBSE Class X mathematics paper on Tuesday. "Class X examination is essentially a gateway for Class XI and thus remains largely an internal segment of school education," it said in a statement.

"On the other hand, Class XII exams are a gateway to higher education and various professional competitive exams which have limited seats...therefore, giving undue advantage of to a handful of beneficiaries of the alleged leak of the economics paper would not be in larger interest of the students," it said.

The board said that it did not find any trend that would indicate to any impact on the examination due to the paper leak.

The examinations for the Class X mathematics and Class XII economic papers had been held on 28 March and 26 March respectively.

With inputs from PTI