CBSE paper leak latest updates: Protesting students reject NSUI's intervention, say they weren't consulted by body

CBSE students protesting against the cancellation of their Class X Mathematics examination have rejected an offer of intervention made by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), saying the Congress party's youth wing didn't consult them before formulating a memorandum.

Furthermore, NDTV reported that Section 144 has been imposed outside Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar's house in New Delhi.

An email sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief on the night before the Class X Mathematics exam urged for cancellation for the paper stating that the question paper was leaked on WhatsApp, the second FIR filled in the CBSE exam paper leak has revealed.

According to the FIR, a person named Dev Narayan had emailed CBSE chairman Anita Karwal's official email ID at around 1.39 am on 28 March, urging her to cancel the exam. In the email, the FIR reveals, the sender stated that "the mathematics paper has been leaked today on WhatsApp, please cancel tomorrow Maths paper (sic)".

The email also contains 12 pages jpg attachment of hand-written question paper of mathematics, the exam for which took place on 28 March, says the FIR, which News18 posted on its website.

The Delhi Crime Branch has also sought details from Google over the Gmail ID which was used to inform the CBSE chief of the paper leak, News18 reported. The police is also investigating the handwritten notes, it added.

In the meanwhile, a source at the HRD ministry told News18 on Friday that dates for the re-exam have not been fixed yet. Citing a source, the news channel said that the government is still gauging the extent of the paper leak and that it's still unsure if a leak indeed took place.

Karwal had broken her silence on the paper leak on Thursday, stating that fresh exams will be announced soon. She had said that the decision to conduct fresh exams were taken in the interest of students.

However, students across India are not happy with the decision, accusing the central board of negligence, and 'hanging the students without getting hurt'. Students protested outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday and reports said that they were back on streets on Friday as well.

The protests against CBSE directing fresh exam of Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers intensified on Friday at the national capital. According to latest reports, now the National Students Union of India have joined the protests as well.

With the NSUI joining the protests, it's likely that the movement will only intensify.

The Class XII accountancy paper was reportedly leaked on WhatsApp and social media, which prompted Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to order a probe and lodge complaint with the CBSE.

More than 28 lakh candidates appeared for the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from 5 March.

A total of 16,38,428 candidates had registered for the Class X examination, while 11,86,306 candidates had registered for Class XII examination.

With inputs from PTI