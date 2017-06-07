CBSE NEET 2017 results to be declared soon: Check your grades on cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it will be impossible to declare the results of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on Thursday, 8 June, the scheduled date. Students can check the official website — cbseneet.nic.in for more updates.

According to One India, the CBSE made the statement during a hearing in the Madras High Court. Previously, the court had ordered the board to stay the declaration of results after a petition was signed against it for different sets of question papers set for English medium and vernacular languages.

The petitioners alleged that the question papers for the vernacular languages were easier than those given to English medium students, News18 reported. However, CBSE denied these allegations and said that the question papers had been moderated by experts.

The NEET was held on 7 May for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18 from 10 am to 1 pm in 10 languages.

About 11,38,890 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities.

Here is how you can check your results:

- Log on to the official website cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on 'NEET results 2017'

- Enter the roll number and other required details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Download the NEET Result 2017 and take print out

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.