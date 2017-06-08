CBSE NEET 2017 results likely to be declared after 13 June: Check your grades on cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 after 13 June, media reports said. The new date of the results will be declared after the Madras High Court order on the NEET question paper language controversy. Students can check the official website — cbseneet.nic.in for more updates.

The NEET was held on 7 May for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18 in 10 languages. About 11,38,890 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at centres across 103 cities.

Earlier, CBSE had said that it will publish the results on 8 June, 2017, but the date seemed unlikely given the paper language controversy. According to CNN-News18, the CBSE on Tuesday denied in the high court that vernacular question papers in NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were easier than the papers in English.

In an interim order on the petitions, Justice MV Muralidharan had on 24 May stayed the publication of the results and ordered the officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits.

The petitioners have said that question papers given were not consistent. In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil and they said the one in Tamil was easier.

Here is how you can check your results:

- Log on to the official website cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on 'NEET results 2017'

- Enter the roll number and other required details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Download the NEET Result 2017 and take print out

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed.