CBSE likely to release date sheet for Class 10, Class 12 board examinations today

Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may check dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on Friday, as the education board is likely to release the date sheet for the exams, media reports said.

However, a report in The Times of India has said that there is no official confirmation regarding the timetable from the board as yet.

Candidates can check the exam schedule on the website cbse.nic.in.

As reported by India Today, the date sheet can be checked in the following manner:

— Go to the official website cbse.nic.in

— Click on 'CBSE Date Sheet Class 10, Class 12

— After clicking on this link, the date sheet will be displayed

— Candidates can take a print of the sheet for future reference.