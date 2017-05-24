CBSE launches online mechanism to verify students' records

New Delhi: Students planning to go abroad for studies will not have to run around colleges and universities or approach "touts" for verification of their documents, with the government introducing an online mechanism for it.

The External Affairs Ministry and HRD Ministry on Wednesday launched the integration of "eSanad", used for online verification, with CBSE's "Parinam Manjusha", the academic repository of degrees and certificates of students. "A centralised CBSE digital repository of academic records was launched in September last year. Employers and educational institutions can use this repository to verify academic records of students online," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the launch.

Explaining the mechanism, CBSE Chairman, RK Chaturvedi said the verifiers can register on the portal, after which their request will be approved by CBSE.

After due approval, they can verify students' result data by making payment online. The verification data will be emailed to the verifier and the corresponding student will also be notified.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the new system will reduce the role of "touts" who were running a "racket" so far.

"There were touts who would charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000 and get the verification done through some contacts. "It was a big racket which was functioning which was not only putting the applicants through financial stress but also they were required to go through a tedious process," Swaraj said.