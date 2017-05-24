CBSE Class XII results to be declared today: Check your grades on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class XII on Wednesday. Candidates can check their marks on either of the two official websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Multiple media reports have confirmed the results will be declared on Wednesday. A report by NDTV also quoted board officials as saying Class X results will be declared soon, possibly in the first week of June.

The CBSE will upload all result details on its official website. All students have also been requested to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, ready in order to avoid delays.

The examination schedule was delayed this year due to Assembly elections that took place in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. But the Human Resources Development Ministry had asked all boards across the country to ensure this didn't impact declaration of results, as it would have had a knock-down effect on students seeking admissions into colleges for under-graduation degrees.

The exams for Classes X and XII began on 9 March. A total of 10,98,981 students appeared for Class XII exams, an increase of 2.82 percent from 2016.

In April, CBSE had agreed to scrap its 'moderation policy' under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions. This move was expected to negatively affect the results, according The Indian Express.

However, the Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to not follow the decision for the results this year but rather implement from next year. Since the decision had come after the students had appeared for their exams, the court said the candidates "ought to have been put to notice" as they have the "right to know" what the CBSE was doing.

Steps to obtain results:

Go to the above mentioned websites.

Enter roll number and other required details.

The page will be redirected to the result page.

Download the result and take a printout.

With inputs from PTI