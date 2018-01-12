CBSE Class 12th date sheet released: Students unhappy with schedule, say it doesn't give them time to prepare

Many students are not happy with the date sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 12th.

Apart from the students, even some teachers and parents have expressed disappointment with the date sheet.

"The question is not how much would a student be able to study in a day. The question is how much he wouldn’t be able to. We need at least the gap of one day for revision, relaxation, and breaking from one subject to another," Hindustan Times quoted Ashok Pandey, principal of Ahlcon School, as saying.

In the date sheet, History — scheduled for 20 March — is immediately followed by Mathematics — scheduled for 21 March. The JEE exam is scheduled for 8 April, just a day before the Physical Education exam. For the humanities students, three exams have been placed back-to-back from 5 to 7 April.

Here is how students reacted on Twitter:

Are u playing with the life of 12th class students??

Only one day gap b/w english and physics and no day gap b/w music and chemistry exam... Are u serious?? This is the worst joke ever..!!😠#CBSEdatesheet #CBSE — Naveen rao (@nvnrao_nd) January 11, 2018

@anitaatulkarwal #CBSE

1. Released the datesheet too late.

2. No preparatory holiday for Accountancy’s exam. 3 or 4 offs for Painting’s exam???? Should I email you any mental doctor’s contact number? #horriblesystem #india #CBSEDateSheet #CBSE #cbse — Parth Munish Kakkar (@Parthmkakkar1) January 10, 2018

So we request the government and CBSE to kindly look into the matter and revise the date sheet for class 12th ...

For the children who are future of our nation.

@narendrvamodi @smritiirani @HRDMinistry @PrakashJavdekar look into the #CBSEDateSheet — manju joshi (@manjujoshi117) January 11, 2018

Worst cbse datesheet ever... We applied arts students didn't get even a single day for our main sub "accountancy".... applied arts on 14th mar and accountancy on 15th mar...what the hell...😤

our xams will be over in jst 20 days not even a month 😓 #CBSEDateSheet #CBSE #commerce — Prachi Jaiswal (@PrachiJ54843669) January 11, 2018

I think there should be on change in #CBSEDateSheet that physical education shouldn't be taken on 9th april as a very big headache will move out on 8th april, i.e., #jeemain2018, so atleast one day should be given to students to be relax otherwise they will not perform well. — Divi Osho (@diviosho98) January 10, 2018

Please revise datesheet. Not fair for humanities #CBSEDateSheet — #foodieforlife. (@iamsahaj1208) January 10, 2018

No gap btw psychology and humanities. Revise the datesheet #CBSEDateSheet — #foodieforlife. (@iamsahaj1208) January 10, 2018

@HRDMinistry @PrakashJavdekar #CBSE no gap is there between psychology exam and political science exam.. How will the students prepare? Please consider modifying it... We will be tired and will not be able to prepare #CBSEBoard2018 #CBSEClassXII #CBSEDateSheet pic.twitter.com/dDnidVo8xr — Himanshi Munjal (@HMunjal) January 10, 2018

#CBSEDateSheet

The datesheet of class 12 for science stream is not appropriate for physics paper and cs pic.twitter.com/QB1tgsnDHx — Anand Verma (@AnandVe99766070) January 11, 2018

#CBSE #CBSEDateSheet @PMOIndia @narendramodi Class X Date-sheet is out. But only 1day off for SocialScience for those who have not taken Hindi, Sanskrit, French as their 2nd language.We have to read 22 chapters and this is the first time we are writing the whole year's portion. — Anirudh Amudan (@anirudh_amudan) January 10, 2018

#CBSEDateSheet how this is possible to prepare 15 chapters of physics in a day I think it is burst data sheet ever — Aman Rai (@Amanraiji) January 11, 2018

Please give atleast 4-5 days for Physics. We won't be able to revise so many chapters in a day. Please do consider! #CBSE #CBSEDateSheet — Huma Shahper (@shahper_huma) January 11, 2018

Please shift Physical Education date. CBSE can't play with the mains for which we all are preparing hard. #CBSE #CBSEDateSheet #iitjee #TOI #physicaleducation — Aditya Prakash (@aditya27_12) January 11, 2018