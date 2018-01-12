You are here:
CBSE Class 12th date sheet released: Students unhappy with schedule, say it doesn't give them time to prepare

India FP Staff Jan 12, 2018 13:08:46 IST

Many students are not happy with the date sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 12th.

Representational image. Firstpost

Apart from the students, even some teachers and parents have expressed disappointment with the date sheet.

"The question is not how much would a student be able to study in a day. The question is how much he wouldn’t be able to. We need at least the gap of one day for revision, relaxation, and breaking from one subject to another," Hindustan Times quoted Ashok Pandey, principal of Ahlcon School, as saying.

In the date sheet, History — scheduled for 20 March — is immediately followed by Mathematics — scheduled for 21 March. The JEE exam is scheduled for 8 April, just a day before the Physical Education exam. For the humanities students, three exams have been placed back-to-back from 5 to 7 April.

Here is how students reacted on Twitter:


