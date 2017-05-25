CBSE Class 12th board exam results 2017 delayed: Frequently asked questions about the marks moderation fiasco

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results, which were originally supposed to have been announced on Wednesday, were withheld by the board at the last minute, following a court order asking it to do so.

The CBSE board exams come directly under the purview of the central government and the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, unlike those run by individual state boards. But the debate surrounding the board's controversial marks moderation has meant uncertainty surrounds when resutls will actually be declared.

Here's all the Frequently Asked Questions in the CBSE board exam results:

When will the results be announced?

No date was announced by the education board after Wednesday's deadline was delayed, so students are still in the dark about when they will actually get to know their marks.

Where will they be announced?

The results will be put up on the CBSE board's official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

What did the Delhi High Court order say?

The high court told the board to retain its 'marks moderation' policy for this academic year, and to scrap it from 2018 onwards. It termed the board's decision to scrap the policy as "unfair and irresponsible", and asked why it couldn't be implemented from next year onwards. Doing so this year would have a "drastic effect on the students", the court had said.

What will the government now do?

The government is likely to challenge the high court order in the Supreme Court. According to top government sources, the CBSE will file a special leave petition justifying its decision to scrap the moderation policy.

At a high-level meeting on Wednesday chaired by Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, it was decided that the board will take legal opinion before deciding on its future course of action. "Legal opinion was sought and it was decided that the board may challenge the order and results will be announced on basis of the decision," a source said.

But what about delays in declaring results?

CBSE officials are still insisting that they will try hard to ensure there are no delays in declaring the results. Board chairman RK Chaturvedi maintained that the high court order is being "studied", and all attempts are being made not to delay the results. "The court order is being studied in detail and we are trying that the results are not delayed," he said.

What is marks moderation, and why is it so controversial?

To bring about uniformity in results and to make up for the differences in difficulty levels when dealing with different sets of question papers on the same subject, different education boards across the country adopted the policy in 1992. But many have argued that under the garb of marks moderation, grades and passing percentages are artificially being increased. What this results in, as argued in the previous piece, is that far too many students are now ending up scoring the higher 90s percentages, which means 100 marks now would be equivalent of substantially lower marks a few years ago. Besides distorting comparison across years, this concentration of students in the higher marks bracket blurs the line between good and bad performers from the same year — ruining their efforts to secure admission in top institutes.

So what happens next?

As of now, everything hinges on the court. If the Supreme Court rejects the high court order, we could have the results out sooner than expected. The board has said a majority of the question papers have been corrected without marks moderation. But if the court upholds it, then these papers would have to be re-examined, which would result in more time being taken up.

What about admission to entrance exams?

A further delay would be catastrophic for students planning to give higher level entrance exams to professional courses, especially medicine and engineering degrees, which are competitive and draw in applicants by the thousands. Other boards have announced their results and CBSE students stand to be at a disadvantage the longer it goes on.