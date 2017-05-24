CBSE Class 12th 2017 board exam results withheld after Delhi HC order; no new result date yet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results have been withheld by the board, and no new date has been given for when grades will be announced.

The decision comes on the back of a Delhi High Court order to CBSE, asking the board to retain its controversial marks moderation policy until 2018.

The results were originally to be declared on Wednesday after a period of uncertainty when it was unclear whether or not they would be announced.

The board's controversial marks moderation policy, which had come in for much debate and even court intervention, was said to be the reason behind the delay.

Media reports had said that a majority of the evaluation work and processing of results was done excluding the marks moderation policy. But with the Delhi High Court asking the board to retain this in place, these papers had to be checked once again. This was said to be creating delays, but the board did manage to do it in time to stick to the original schedule.

The examination schedule was already delayed this year because of Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. But the Human Resources Development Ministry had asked all boards across the country to ensure this didn't impact declaration of results, as it would have had a knock-down effect on students seeking admissions into colleges for under-graduation degrees.

A total of 10,98,981 students appeared for Class XII exams, an increase of 2.82 percent from 2016.