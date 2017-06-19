CBSE Class 12 totaling row: Delhi HC ponders possible mistakes in board's evaluation

New Delhi: Referring to a news item claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made mistakes in the totaling of marks which was corrected after verification, the Delhi High Court said there could be "errors" in evaluation of answer sheets.

According to the news report, some students who had sought verification of their board exam marks saw a substantial increase of 35-45 marks in their scores.

"When there are so many errors in totalling, then how many would there be in evaluation," a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and AK Chawla wondered after referring to the news report.

It directed the CBSE to place before the court the decision of its governing body and examination committee to do away with its re-evaluation policy.

The bench also asked the board to bring its marking schemes for the various class XII subjects, for re-evaluation of which students have moved the high court.

With the directions, the court listed all the pleas by the students for further hearing on 21 June.

The petitions by the students, who recently gave class XII board exams from Delhi and one from Saudi Arabia, have challenged the scrapping of the re-evaluation policy of the CBSE.

They have also sought parity with 150 Odisha students whose answer sheets have been ordered by the Orissa High Court to be re-evaluated.

However, the CBSE told the Delhi High Court that it is seeking review of the Orissa High Court order and till now has not declared any re-evaluated results in that state.

It also said the news article regarding the totaling errors was written in a sensationalised manner.

The CBSE also told the bench that under its new policy of providing photocopies of answer sheets, if students find any discrepancy in totaling or evaluation, the same can be brought to the attention of the board which will look into it and take suitable action.