CBSE Class 10th 2017 results likely to be declared today: Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for updates

The Central Board for Secondary Education or CBSE is likely to declare the results of the Class X examinations on Wednesday, according to media reports. There has been confusion regarding the declaration of results as official sources have not given a confirmed date. However, the results are expected to be out between 31 May and 2 June.

A report from india.com declares 31 May as the expected date. However, another report from Financial Express said that the results will be declared on 2 June.Students should check the official websites —cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in for updates on the same.

Despite the controversy regarding marks moderation, the board decided to continue with the marks moderation policy. This means that grace marks shall be given while evaluating the answer scripts. However,the board will not mention grace marks on the marksheets, says an NDTVreport.

Once the results are out, here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class X results 2017.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.