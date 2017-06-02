CBSE Class 10th 2017 board exam results likely to be declared on 3 June: Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for updates

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class X 2017 examinations on 3 June, media reports said. However, an official update is yet to come from the board.

The candidates can check the official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in — for any new notification.

Considering the many controversies which surrounded the declaration of 12th board results this year, there is too much at stake for the board while declaring the 10th results. So far there has been no update on the board's official website about the result declaration date. The latest update still remains about online application for verification or marks and obtaining copy of answer book. There is no update on Results.gov.in either which is the official results portal of government of India.

According to Financial Express, the results are expected to be declared on 2 June. A CBSE spokesperson had earlier told Hindustan Times that the board would not declare the results before Friday.

The results for Class XII 2017 were declared on 28 May after the CBSE decided to continue with the moderation policy for this year. This means for this year's evaluation process, grace marks will be provided, but without being separately mentioned on the marksheet.

The post-result counselling, which is currently going on for Class XII, will continue till 11 June to also provide Class X candidates with sufficient time to ask queries.

This year, a total of 10.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII exam at 3,503 centres, while 16.6 lakh sat for the Class X board exams, India Today reported.

Once the results are out, here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE Class X results 2017.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.