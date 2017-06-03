CBSE Class 10th 2017 board exam results declared: Check your grades on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class X examinations on Saturday. Students can check the results on the official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Despite the controversy regarding marks moderation, the CBSE has decided to continue with the policy for the current academic year.

This means the candidates have been allotted grace marks during the evaluation of the answer scripts. However, the board has not mentioned grace marks on the mark sheets.

On 28 May, the board had declared the results for class XII, which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

The post-result counselling, which is currently going on for Class XII, will continue till 11 June to also provide Class X candidates with sufficient time to ask queries.

This year, a total of 10.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII exam at 3,503 centres, while 16.6 lakh sat for the Class X board exams.

Here's how you can check your grades on the official websites:

Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class X results 2017.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.