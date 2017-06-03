CBSE Class 10 results 2017 declared: Delhi registers 13.67 percentage points dip in pass percentage since 2016

Delhi witnessed a dip of 13.67 percentage points in the pass percentage of students since 2016 in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class X results, which were announced on Saturday.

According to Hindustan Times, the pass percentage for this year's exam is 78.09 percent, which is a significant dip since the previous year's figure. The report adds that Delhi's performance in the CBSE Class X exams has been consistently degrading since 2013 when the pass percentage stood at 98.40.

This year, Thiruvananthapuram registered the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai's 99.62 and Allahabad's 98.23.

The overall pass percentage of students throughout the country in 2017 stands at 90.95 percent, which is over five percentage points lower than last year's 96.21 percent.

A total of 16.6 lakh candidates sat for the Class X board exams this year.

Here's how students can check their results online:

Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the link for CBSE Class X results 2017. Enter your roll number and other details. Click “Get” to check your detailed grades. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The results will also be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, the CBSE said.

Students and parents were advised to not visit its office for knowing the results. "The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board's office for collection of results," a CBSE statement said.

It also said that like previous years, there will be no official press conference on the occasion.

With inputs from agencies