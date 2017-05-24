CBSE board exam results: Prakash Javadekar supports moderation policy

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has supported the CBSE's moderation policy and said it will stay in effect for now.

"Equalisation of marks for different question papers is okay. But spiking is absolutely unacceptable," Javadekar told news channel CNN-News18 in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to not go ahead with its decision to scrap the moderation policy.

The court said that scrapping will "completely change the course of academic future of students" and that "a rule can't be changed after the game has begun".

The moderation policy was devised to make up for difficult question papers or confusing, inarticulate questions, which put students at a disadvantage.

Under the policy, students can be awarded up to 15 percent extra marks.

Criticising the spiking of marks by schools boards, the minister said the practice is "unacceptable and illogical".

"It's wrong on part of school boards to inflate marks; awarding grace marks has logic but increasing marks has no logic," Javadekar said.