CBSE Board Class 12th Results Declared, LIVE updates: Check your grades on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class XII results on Sunday, the board said on Friday.

The results will be announced online and can be accessed on the official board websites, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The results are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.

The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on 25 April that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate and confusing questions.

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High Court, it shot down the proposal, saying rules cannot be changed at the last minute.

Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar said that the board would declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on time. "CBSE results will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court's order, justice will be done for all," Javadekar said.

The court's direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class XII who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, saying the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.

With inputs from IANS