CBSE Board Class 12th Results Declared, LIVE updates: Check your grades on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class XII results on Sunday, the board said on Friday.
The results will be announced online and can be accessed on the official board websites, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
The results are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.
The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on 25 April that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate and confusing questions.
However, when the matter reached the Delhi High Court, it shot down the proposal, saying rules cannot be changed at the last minute.
Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar said that the board would declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on time. "CBSE results will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court's order, justice will be done for all," Javadekar said.
The court's direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class XII who have applied for admissions abroad.
The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, saying the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.
Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.
Published Date: May 28, 2017 11:00 am | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 11:00 am
May, 28 2017 IST
Highlights
On results day, CBSE website goes down
Parents relieved at the uncertainty finally coming to an end
How high court's intervention rescued lakhs of students
Should CBSE have scrapped marks moderation before conducting exams?
The websites results will be uploaded on:
Wait over, results declared
Exams were already delayed due to Assembly elections
What is marks moderation?
Marks moderation dispute resolved
CBSE Class XII results to be revealed soon
Javadekar speaks to toppers
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks to students who topped Arts, Science and Commerce streams in their Class XII CBSE exams.
Passing percentage goes down
The Indian Express has reported that all India passing percentage has gone down this year, being only 82 percent as against 83.05 percent for last year.
Two Chandigarh students ranked second and third across India
Raksha Gopal of Amity International School Noida tops with 99.6%
On results day, CBSE website goes down
Parents relieved at the uncertainty finally coming to an end
How high court's intervention rescued lakhs of students
Should CBSE have scrapped marks moderation before conducting exams?
The websites results will be uploaded on:
Wait over, results declared
Exams were already delayed due to Assembly elections
Students advised to not crowd board offices, results available online only
The CBSE board has added that the result will not be available at the board, and students have been told to not visit the board's office for its collection. They would be put up on the official website alone, and results' highlights would later be emailed to the students.
What is marks moderation?
Here's how to check your grades once the results are declared:
Marks moderation dispute resolved
CBSE Class XII results to be revealed soon
After a period of uncertainty, the CBSE Class XII results will finally be declared on Sunday. Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar declared on Friday that there would be no further delay, and results would be announced on time.