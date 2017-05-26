CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017 to be declared on 28 May: Check your grades on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Amid confusion over the implementation of the marks moderation policy, it has been announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results will be announced on 28 May (Sunday).

The Delhi High Court and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board were at odds over whether the mark moderation policy should be implemented for the results this year, leading to the uncertainty over when the dates of the results would be announced.

Candidates can check their marks on either of the two official websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE will upload all result details on its official website. All students have also been requested to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, ready in order to avoid delays.

The examination schedule was delayed this year due to Assembly elections that took place in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. But the Human Resources Development Ministry had asked all boards across the country to ensure this didn't impact declaration of results, as it would have had a knock-down effect on students seeking admissions into colleges for under-graduation degrees.

The exams for Class XII began on 9 March. A total of 10,98,981 students appeared for Class XII exams, an increase of 2.82 percent from 2016.

In April, CBSE had agreed to scrap its 'moderation policy' under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions. This move was expected to negatively affect the results, according to The Indian Express.

However, the Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to not follow the decision for the results this year but rather implement from next year. Since the decision had come after the students had appeared for their exams, the court said the candidates "ought to have been put to notice" as they have the "right to know" what the CBSE was doing.

Steps to obtain results:

Go to the above-mentioned websites.

Enter roll number and other required details.

The page will be redirected to the result page.

Download the result and take a printout.

