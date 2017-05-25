CBSE board Class 12 Results 2017: No date set yet, Prakash Javadekar insists that it will be declared 'on time'

As the Delhi High Court and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board continue to be at loggerheads about the mark moderation policy, uncertainty looms over the dates of when the Class XII results will be announced.

Apprehensions over the results continue even as Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that the CBSE would declare the results of Classes X and XII on time. "CBSE results will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court's order, justice will be done for all," Javadekar told IANS. Javadekar's remarks came in the wake of the Delhi HC's direction to CBSE not to implement its decision to scrap its moderation policy on marks this year.

The court had noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations. CBSE had agreed to scrap its 'moderation policy' in April under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions. The court's direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class XII who have applied for admissions abroad. The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, saying the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

This move is expected to negatively affect the results, The Indian Express reported. The aim of moderation of marks is to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.

The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation. However, some states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu had decided not to withdraw the moderation policy this year.

For now, Moneycontrol reports that Javadekar announced that that CBSE will continue to give grace marks. He added that spiking of marks will not be permitted.

The exams for Classes X and XII began on 9 March. A total of 10,98,981 students appeared for Class XII exams, an increase of 2.82 percent from 2016.

The examination schedule was already delayed this year due to Assembly elections that took place in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. But the HRD Ministry had asked all boards across the country to ensure this didn't impact declaration of results, as it would have had a knock-down effect on students seeking admissions into colleges for under-graduation degrees.

Even as uncertainty continues to loom about the result dates, students can check their marks on either of these two official websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in when the results are out. All students have been requested to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, ready in order to avoid delays.

With inputs from agencies