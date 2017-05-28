CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017 declared: Check scores at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) on Sunday, putting an end to a round of uncertainty.

Candidates can check their marks on one of the official websites: results.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Result related updates like procedure for applying for re-evaluation etc will be available on the CBSE website cbse.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check your result

Go to results.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

Enter roll number and/ or your date of birth.

The page will be redirected to the result page.

Download the result and take a printout.

The students are advised to go through the result and all the details such as name, date of birth, father's name etc on the result and any discrepancy should be brought to the board's notice. The process of re-evaluation will soon begin for those who are not satisfied with their results and the process and notification for the same will be uploaded on the CBSE official website.

The board has said that the result will not be available at the board and students are advised not to visit board’s office for collection of results. The result highlights will also be emailed to the students thereafter.

The board also maintained that it will follow the Delhi High Court order on the moderation policy, which was scrapped last month, and continue with it.

"We will follow the five-point moderation policy as directed by the high court," a senior official said.

There have been anxious moments for students who feared that any consequent delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had on Friday assured students that there will be no delay in the results and justice will be done to everyone.

The minister's comments came against the backdrop of the high court order that the decision by the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students" and "rules can't change once the game has begun".

Moderation policy refers to a practice in which students are given extra marks in subjects regarded unusually difficult, or when there have been differences in the sets of question papers.

The Board was earlier believed to have been considering challenging the high court order but was advised against it by the legal counsel that moving the apex court may be counter-productive and could also delay results.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 percent point increase from that of 2016.

The exams were conducted from 9 March to 29 April.

The Board will announce the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously.

Delhi regions has the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates.

A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.

With inputs from PTI