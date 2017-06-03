CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 LIVE: Grades to be declared shortly on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the Class X 2017 examination on Saturday afternoon by 12 pm.

"The results will be announced on 3 June at forenoon," a senior CBSE official told PTI.

The candidates can check their results on the official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The results for Class XII 2017 were declared on 28 May after the CBSE decided to continue with the moderation policy for this year. This means for this year's evaluation process, grace marks will be provided, but without being separately mentioned on the marksheet.

The post-result counselling, which is currently going on for Class XII, will continue till 11 June to also provide Class X candidates with sufficient time to ask queries.

This year, a total of 10.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII exam at 3,503 centres, while 16.6 lakh sat for the Class X board exams.

Once the results are out, here's how you can check your grades:

— Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

— Click on the link for CBSE Class X results 2017.

— Enter your roll number and other details.

— Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.

— Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The results will also be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, the CBSE said.

Students and parents were advised not to visit its office for knowing the results.

"The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board's office for collection of results," a CBSE statement said.

It said that like previous years, there will be no official press conference on the occasion.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs from agencies