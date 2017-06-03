CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 LIVE: Grades to be declared shortly on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the Class X 2017 examination on Saturday afternoon by 12 pm.
"The results will be announced on 3 June at forenoon," a senior CBSE official told PTI.
The candidates can check their results on the official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
The results for Class XII 2017 were declared on 28 May after the CBSE decided to continue with the moderation policy for this year. This means for this year's evaluation process, grace marks will be provided, but without being separately mentioned on the marksheet.
The post-result counselling, which is currently going on for Class XII, will continue till 11 June to also provide Class X candidates with sufficient time to ask queries.
This year, a total of 10.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII exam at 3,503 centres, while 16.6 lakh sat for the Class X board exams.
Once the results are out, here's how you can check your grades:
— Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
— Click on the link for CBSE Class X results 2017.
— Enter your roll number and other details.
— Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.
— Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The results will also be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, the CBSE said.
Students and parents were advised not to visit its office for knowing the results.
"The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board's office for collection of results," a CBSE statement said.
It said that like previous years, there will be no official press conference on the occasion.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 11:34 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 11:34 am
Jun, 03 2017 IST
Highlights
Students can check their results via SMS too
Financial Express reports that students can send a message to a number to get their results.
You can send the message 'cbse 10 (roll number)' to the following service providers:
52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).
How does one select the right stream? Here are some tips
The stream that a candidate chooses after Class 10 is probably the first important decision one takes in one's career.
Therefore, a candidate must make his or her choice keeping in mind their interests and capabilities.
According to News18, science is the most sought after course after Class 10 boards exam results while humanities is the stream with the widest scope in terms of learning and it includes various subjects like History, Geography, Social Sciences, Literature, Philosophy, Sociology, Political Science, etc.
People interested in trade, commerce, business and financial marketing should opt for Commerce.
To make the right choice, students should be aware of their likes and dislikes, talk to parents and teachers and seek professional help.
12:38 (IST)
What is marks moderation?
To bring about uniformity in results and to make up for the differences in difficulty levels when dealing with different sets of question papers on the same subject, different education boards across the country adopted marks moderation, also known as "grade inflation", in 1992.
12:25 (IST)
Students can check their results via SMS too
Financial Express reports that students can send a message to a number to get their results.
You can send the message 'cbse 10 (roll number)' to the following service providers:
52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).
12:13 (IST)
CBSE seeks data from private schools over unreasonable fees
In a bid to tighten the noose on schools charging "unreasonable" fees and levying "hidden" charges, the CBSE has sought data from private schools about their fee structure and increase in fees in recent years.
The move comes weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had warned private schools against turning into "shops" by selling uniform and books in their premises.
"We have told schools that they should not charge unreasonable fees. The charges should be reasonable and there should be no hidden costs as that is the more irritating part for parents," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told PTI in an interview.
"We have sought data from schools about their fee structure and increase in fees. Many schools have sent it and the data is being analysed. Schools which haven't sent it have been sent reminders and penalised," he added.
Read the full PTI report here.
12:06 (IST)
CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to provide Class 10 exam results
NDTV reports that CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to provide the results through its search engine Bing also. This means that students, parents and teachers have another platform to check the results and decrease load off the official CBSE websites.
To check their results on Bing, students enter the query CBSE 10th result 2017 and then enter their roll number, school number and centre number, followed by the on-screen captcha verification when prompted.
11:58 (IST)
How does one select the right stream? Here are some tips
The stream that a candidate chooses after Class 10 is probably the first important decision one takes in one's career.
Therefore, a candidate must make his or her choice keeping in mind their interests and capabilities.
According to News18, science is the most sought after course after Class 10 boards exam results while humanities is the stream with the widest scope in terms of learning and it includes various subjects like History, Geography, Social Sciences, Literature, Philosophy, Sociology, Political Science, etc.
People interested in trade, commerce, business and financial marketing should opt for Commerce.
To make the right choice, students should be aware of their likes and dislikes, talk to parents and teachers and seek professional help.
11:34 (IST)
CBSE had awarded up to 11 extra marks in this year's Class 12 exams
The Central Board of Secrondary Education (CBSE) awarded as many as 11 extra marks the Class XII exams this year after the Delhi High Court verdict that asked the board to retain marks moderation.
A report in The Times of India said that up to 11 extra marks in accountancy, 10 in mathematics and eight each in physics and chemistry were given by the board.
While one expert said that it was not moderation of marks but "competitive inflation" of marks, another one said that such spiking of marks was harming an otherwise progressive policy of marks moderation.
CBSE also gave up to 10 grace marks for candidates who failed to get qualifying marks. The CBSE Class XII board examination results were declared on 28 May, after a period of uncertainty over the board's decision of scrapping its controversial marks moderation policy.