CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 declared: Results change past trends as boys outshine girls

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 10 results on Saturday threw up more than one surprise with the pass percentage dropping by over 5 percent since last year and boys outperforming girls, a marked shift from previous batches.

The number of boys scoring the perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) was also more than the number of girls this year, officials said.

The pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education's Class X result fell to 90.95 percent from 96.21 percent last year, registering a dip of 5.26 percent.

However, the pass percentage of boys improved by a significant margin, jumping from last year's 78.9 percent to 93.4 percent; that of girls improved from 88.6 to 92.5 percent. Unlike recent years, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 percent.

While 1,05,188 boys have scored a CGPA of 10, 1,00,950 girls have scored the perfect number.

Trivandrum region has the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Madras at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 percent. Delhi fared badly, recording a pass percentage of 78.09 percent against last year's 91.06 per cent, a fall of 13.67 percent.

CBSE announced the results of five regions — Delhi, Chennai, Dehradun, Trivandrum and Allahabad — at around noon. The results of the remaining five regions — Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Patna — were announced towards the evening.

Anxious students and parents had to wait as the board's website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates from 16,347 schools had appeared for the exam at 3,972 centres across the country this year.

This was the last batch appearing for the optional board examination for Class 10 with the CBSE restoring the compulsory examination from next year.

On 28 May, the board had declared the results for Class 12 which had seen a dip of over one percent in the pass percentage.