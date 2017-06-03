CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 declared, as it happened: Boys fare better than girls with 93.4 pass percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the Class X 2017 examination on Saturday afternoon by 12 pm.
"The results will be announced on 3 June at forenoon," a senior CBSE official told PTI.
The candidates can check their results on the official websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
The results for Class XII 2017 were declared on 28 May after the CBSE decided to continue with the moderation policy for this year. This means for this year's evaluation process, grace marks will be provided, but without being separately mentioned on the marksheet.
The post-result counselling, which is currently going on for Class XII, will continue till 11 June to also provide Class X candidates with sufficient time to ask queries.
This year, a total of 10.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII exam at 3,503 centres, while 16.6 lakh sat for the Class X board exams.
Once the results are out, here's how you can check your grades:
— Log on to the official website of cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
— Click on the link for CBSE Class X results 2017.
— Enter your roll number and other details.
— Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.
— Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The results will also be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, the CBSE said.
Students and parents were advised not to visit its office for knowing the results.
"The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board's office for collection of results," a CBSE statement said.
It said that like previous years, there will be no official press conference on the occasion.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:07 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:11 pm
Jun, 03 2017 IST
Highlights
Overall pass percentage for CBSE Board Class 10 exams 2017 falls to 90.95 percent
At the national level, pass percentages for Class 10 exams have been slipping since 2014. This year, overall, 90.95 percent of students who appeared for the exams managed at least a passing grade. This is a few notches below 2014 pass percentage of 98.87 per cent and even last year's 96.21 percent, reports PTI
Here are the region-wise pass percentages released (as reported by ANI) so far
Delhi: 78.09
Patna: 95.50
Allahabad: 98.23
Dehradun: 97.27
Ajmer: 93.30
Trivandrum: 99.85
Madras: 99.62
Chennai: 99.62
Bhubaneswar: 92.15
Chandigarh: 94.34
Guwahati: 65.53
Overall pass percentage for CBSE Board Class 10 exams 2017 is 90.95%
CBSE results declared
Check your results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 10 students
19:27 (IST)
Results for Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Patna announced
The results of the remaining five regions — Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Patna — have been announced. Students can find their results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Media reports state that a total of 16,67,573 candidates from 16,347 schools had appeared for the exam at 3,972 centres across the country for the CBSE exams this year. The exams were held from 9 March and 10 April.
19:19 (IST)
Differently abled students score 89.4 percent
The pass percentage for differently-abled students across the regions stacked up at 89.4 percent.
19:11 (IST)
Boys fare better than girls in CGPA comparison as well
The number of boys scoring the perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) was also more than the number of girls this year, PTI reports. While 1,05,188 boys have scored a CGPA of 10, 1,00,950 girls have scored the perfect number.
19:03 (IST)
Boys fare slightly better than girls in this year’s CBSE Class 10 results
Overall, boys outdid girls by 0.9 percent in 2017, bettering last year's results when girls beat boys by close to 10 percent. A total 93.4 percent of boys passed the exams this year across the region in comparison to girls, for whom the tally stood at 92.5 percent.
18:54 (IST)
Boards exams vs school-based exams
A total of 16,68,567 students appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exams in 2017, of which 7,55,652 gave board exams, while the rest went for school-based exams.
At 97.2 percent, the overall pass percentage of students who took the school-based exam — 7,28,963 — was higher than those who appeared for the board examinations. The pass percentage for those who appeared for board exams stood at 92.6 percent, reports IANS.
18:42 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee congratulates CBSE Class 10 students
18:33 (IST)
Manish Sisodia's tweet to the media about the CBSE Class 10 results
"The CBSE results should not deceive the media, the 78% results includes government schools, private schools and distance learning courses," Sisodia tweeted about the results. This development comes after agencies reported that Delhi languished far behind the overall average and saw only 78.1 per cent of its students passing the exams.
18:13 (IST)
Manish Sisodia also congratulated Delhi students on Twitter in Hindi
18:11 (IST)
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia tweets about Delhi CBSE class 10 results, says results 3.19 percent higher than 2016 outcome and 1.5 percent higher than CBSE national average
18:07 (IST)
Lucknow girl beats OCD to get a CGPA of 10
Hindustan Times chronicles the inspiring story of Lucknow aspirant Gauri Todariam, who beat obsessive-compulsive disorder to score a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 10 in the CBSE Class 10 examinations. She also suffered from acute depression before being diagnosed with OCD. Despite all these odds, Todariam acquired a high score.
17:03 (IST)
School-wise results available
Candidates can now get school-wise results, students can enter their details on this site to get these results. This option is available for students in Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum.
16:29 (IST)
Smriti Irani expresses her delight about CBSE Class 10 results
Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani announced on Twitter that her child did well in the CBSE Class 10 examinations
16:19 (IST)
India's knowledge superpower dream is dying; bureaucrats are dismantling our higher education system
For decades, schools and colleges in India have come under fire for promoting rote learning with very little focus on classroom discussions or extracurricular activities, rendering standardised tests for Class X extremely competitive and leading to depression and suicides among students.
Click here to read the full article.
15:56 (IST)
Overall pass percentage for CBSE Board Class 10 exams 2017 falls to 90.95 percent
At the national level, pass percentages for Class 10 exams have been slipping since 2014. This year, overall, 90.95 percent of students who appeared for the exams managed at least a passing grade. This is a few notches below 2014 pass percentage of 98.87 per cent and even last year's 96.21 percent, reports PTI
14:29 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
Delhi saw major dip of 13.67 percentage points in pass percentage since last year
Delhi's pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 board exams this year was a low 78.09 percent. What is more disappointing is the fact that the national capital's pass percentage has fallen by 13.67 percentage points since last year, when the pass percentage was 91.76 percent.
13:53 (IST)
Trivandrum has highest pass percentage at 99.85
Hindustan Times further reports that Trivandrum is followed by Chennai (99.62) and Allahabad (98.23).
Delhi has a pass percentage of only 78.09.
13:42 (IST)
Overall pass percentage for CBSE Board Class 10 exams 2017 is 90.95%
13:25 (IST)
Results declared only for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum
According to Hindustan Times, results of other regions will be declared soon.
13:15 (IST)
CBSE website crashes
13:08 (IST)
13:00 (IST)
CBSE results declared
Check your results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
12:38 (IST)
What is marks moderation?
To bring about uniformity in results and to make up for the differences in difficulty levels when dealing with different sets of question papers on the same subject, different education boards across the country adopted marks moderation, also known as "grade inflation", in 1992.
12:25 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
CBSE seeks data from private schools over unreasonable fees
In a bid to tighten the noose on schools charging "unreasonable" fees and levying "hidden" charges, the CBSE has sought data from private schools about their fee structure and increase in fees in recent years.
The move comes weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had warned private schools against turning into "shops" by selling uniform and books in their premises.
"We have told schools that they should not charge unreasonable fees. The charges should be reasonable and there should be no hidden costs as that is the more irritating part for parents," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told PTI in an interview.
"We have sought data from schools about their fee structure and increase in fees. Many schools have sent it and the data is being analysed. Schools which haven't sent it have been sent reminders and penalised," he added.
Read the full PTI report here.
12:06 (IST)
CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to provide Class 10 exam results
NDTV reports that CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to provide the results through its search engine Bing also. This means that students, parents and teachers have another platform to check the results and decrease load off the official CBSE websites.
To check their results on Bing, students enter the query CBSE 10th result 2017 and then enter their roll number, school number and centre number, followed by the on-screen captcha verification when prompted.
11:58 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
CBSE had awarded up to 11 extra marks in this year's Class 12 exams
The Central Board of Secrondary Education (CBSE) awarded as many as 11 extra marks the Class XII exams this year after the Delhi High Court verdict that asked the board to retain marks moderation.
A report in The Times of India said that up to 11 extra marks in accountancy, 10 in mathematics and eight each in physics and chemistry were given by the board.
While one expert said that it was not moderation of marks but "competitive inflation" of marks, another one said that such spiking of marks was harming an otherwise progressive policy of marks moderation.
CBSE also gave up to 10 grace marks for candidates who failed to get qualifying marks. The CBSE Class XII board examination results were declared on 28 May, after a period of uncertainty over the board's decision of scrapping its controversial marks moderation policy.