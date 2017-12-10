CBSE announces dates for Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, will be held from 16 January next year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a circular directing its affiliated schools to conduct Class X and Class XII board practical examinations from 16 January, 2018 onward.

While the education board is yet to announce the timetable for theory subjects likely to be conducted in March, the last date for uploading practical exam marks on the website is 25 February, 2018, reported Times Now.

The CBSE circular dated 8 December, 2017 has been sent to all schools with instructions to conduct practicals for Class X students. Answer sheets for Class XII practical exams have already been dispatched, stated the report.

While time period of the practical examinations is decided by CBSE, the actual dates are decided by the schools. In this case, it will be held between 16 January, 2018 and 25 February next year.

According to NDTV, CBSE board examinations include internal (practical) exam and external (theory) assessment for Class X and Class XII. The practical exams are conducted internally at the school but under the supervision of a CBSE-designated examiner.

As per media reports, dates for the theory exams will be released soon. For Class X CBSE students, they will be writing board exams after a little less than a decade as the CCE pattern was introduced in 2009. Candidates can check for updates on the official website: cbse.nic.in.