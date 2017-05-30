CBSC UGC NET exam result 2017 declared: Check marks on cbsenet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Ending a long round of speculations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on 29 May, according to government result portal, results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results on the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Lately, the NET result was stuck in a limbo as the private firm which was given contract to scan the answer-sheets had not been able to complete the work, prompting the CBI to file an FIR against it.

CBSE conducted NET, a qualifying exam for recruitment of college and university teachers and for award of Junior Research Fellowship, on 22 January, in which over 7.94 lakh aspirants appeared at total 500 centres across the country. The candidates clearing the test for university teachers will be eligible to apply as assistant professors across universities and colleges in India.

However, the candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible for both, research in the subject related to their post-graduation and for the post of assistant professor across academic institutions. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for whole time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.

NET is conducted biannually by the CBSE on behalf of the UGC in 84 subjects across 90 cities.

However, the CBSE's role is only limited to conducting the tests. According to a report in The Indian Express, the CBSE is unlikely to hold the test from next year onward as it is overburdened with the board examination procedures. CBSE has reportedly asked the HRD ministry to take away the responsibility from them.

With inputs from PTI