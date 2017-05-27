CBI speeds up probe into role of IAS officers in illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expediting its probe in the illegal mining cases in Uttar Pradesh, with several senior IAS officials being questioned.

The probe has gathered momentum after the BJP government came to power.

The CBI has been mandated by the Allahabad High Court to look into the allegations of multi-crore illegal mining, done with the patronage of bureaucrats and politicians.

According to sources, former principal secretary of the mining department, Gurdeep Singh, has been grilled by the premier investigating agency over the past two days.

It is planning to probe five other IAS officials who have been in districts where illegal mining has taken place.

District magistrates of Banda, Kaushambi, Shamli and Hamirpur are being investigated for their roles in the illegal mining.

The points of reference during the investigations revolve around allotment of wrong permits, undue extensions, contracts for mining given to the same family time and again, among others, an official told IANS.

Senior IAS officials who have been with the mining department or have been district magistrates in mining districts are being questioned.

All mining contracts and leases issued after 2013 are being probed.