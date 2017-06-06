CBI raids on Prannoy Roy's houses: Investigative agency examines complainant in NDTV loan case

New Delhi: A day after the CBI carried out searches on NDTV network's premises and co-founder Prannoy Roy's houses for allegedly causing loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, the agency on Tuesday examined Sanjay Dutt — the complainant in the case.

According to the premier investigation agency officials, Dutt of Quantum Securities was examined at its headquarters here.

A CBI official told IANS: "Dutt was examined as the agency wanted some clarification and further information related to the bank loan issue."

The official also said that the CBI had sought relevant documents pertaining to the loan given to NDTV from the ICICI Bank and name of the bank official concerned with sanctioning of the loan.

The agency also sought details of the correspondence between RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd and the bank.

An FIR dated 2 June said the case had been registered against veteran journalist Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, NDTV and RRPR Holding for "criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct" for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in a 2008 loan of Rs 366 crore that NDTV took from the second-largest lender on a guarantee by the holding company.