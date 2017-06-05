You are here:
  3. CBI raids NDTV's Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika's home: Channel issues statement, says will fight tirelessly against 'this witch-hunt'

IndiaFP StaffJun, 05 2017 11:32:00 IST

On Monday morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of co-founder and executive co-chairperson of NDTV Prannoy Roy in Delhi, ANI reported.

The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika Roy for causing alleged loss to a bank, ANI tweeted. Sources from CBI told ANI that the agency has registered a case against Prannoy, Radhika and others for causing an alleged loss to ICICI bank to the tune of Rs 48 crore.

According to a report in The Hindu, searches were conducted at the residence of the Roys at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi. The report further added that four locations, including Delhi and Dehradun, are under the scanner. In one of the first reactions, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy said, "Fear of law is necessary and it should be applied no matter who you are."

NDTV issued a statement post the raids.

This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations. NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.

Business Standard columnist on strategic affairs Ajai Shukla, in a series of tweets, called the early morning raids at Roy's residence as "watershed moment for free media in India." Dubbing the current central government as 'goonda raj,' Shukla implied anyone critical of the government will be "crushed by the official machinery."

NDTV anchor and journalist Nidhi Razdan also tweeted out on independence of media in India:

Editor of Strategic Affairs at The Indian Express, Praveen Swami also tweeted out in support of Roy and likened the situation to Emergency.

NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain reacted too calling it as a "black day":

In November 2015, the Enforcement Directorate had slapped a Rs 2,030-crore notice on NDTV for allegedly violated Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions for routing huge funds through the channel's foreign units. The notice was also served to promoters Roy, wife Radhika and senior executive KVL Narayan Rao stated that NDTV had violated RBI provisions on funds transfer.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:29 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:32 am

