CBI raids at NDTV's Prannoy Roy's homes: Editor's Guild of India says police entry into media offices serious matter

On Monday, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre came under immense criticism after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided residences of NDTV's co-founder Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy and others. Apart from senior journalists and several opposition leaders, the Editors Guild of India issued a statement on Monday saying that the "entry of police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter."

Forthright Editors Guild of India statement today on CBI raids on NDTV pic.twitter.com/CYcnU5vbZV — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 5, 2017

Signed by the president of the guild, Raj Chengappa, the statement said that the body "condemns any attempt to muzzle the media and calls upon the CBI to follow the due process of law and ensure there is no interference in the free functioning of news operations".

The CBI on Monday searched the residence of Prannoy Roy in Delhi and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank, a move termed by NDTV as a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations. The investigation agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said. In a statement on the CBI action, the channel said ruling party politicians could not "stomach" the "independence and fearlessness" of NDTV's team.

"The CBI raid is merely another attempt at silencing the media," it said. The channel expressed shock that the CBI conducted raids on NDTV offices and the owners' residences without conducting a preliminary enquiry. "This is a blatant political attack on the freedom of the press as sources confirm that under pressure, the CBI has been compelled to file an FIR based on a shoddy complaint by a disgruntled former consultant at NDTV," it said.

Responding to the raids, various political parties and members of the media fraternity also expressed shock at the agency's decision. Senior politicians and journalists came out in full support of NDTV and lambasted the government for setting a 'disturbing trend'.

Shocked at the raids on Dr @PrannoyRoyNDTV's house. He is highly respected and reputed. Disturbing trend — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2017

We strongly condemn raids on Dr Roy n NDTV group. Its an attempt to silence independent and anti-establishment voices — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2017

