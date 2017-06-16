CBI questions Manish Sisodia on corruption charge against AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday visited premises of Manish Sisodia to seek clarifications in connection with a preliminary enquiry against the Delhi deputy chief minister related to alleged irregularities in the AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign, media reports said.

"A CBI team of six to seven members has reached Sisodia’s residence a few minutes ago. The deputy chief minister is inside the house," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying on Friday.

However, the CBI denied that it was conducting a raid at Sisodia's home, and said the visit was part of seeking clarification on issues regarding an ongoing enquiry against the minister, ANI reported.

The CBI, according to India Today TV, was investigating the expenses spent on Aam Aadmi Party's 'Talk to AK' campaign. The channel also reported that the CBI's visit was to record Sisodia's statement on the alleged irregularities in the campaign.

In January, CBI had started a preliminary inquiry against Sisodia in a case involving alleged irregularities in the campaign.

CBI reaches Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/u4ssV0wxpY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

No raid or search at premises of Manish Sisodia. CBI visit is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing Enquiry: CBI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

'Talk to AK', an interactive session with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was held on 17 July, 2016. The programme was streamed live on the internet.

It is alleged in the complaint that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose.

It is alleged that despite objections from the principal secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe these allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia and others.

With inputs from PTI