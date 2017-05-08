You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. CBI interrogates former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment scam

CBI interrogates former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment scam

IndiaPTIMay, 08 2017 15:03:25 IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots at Panchkula, by Haryana Urban Development Authority.

File photo of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda. IBNlive

File photo of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. IBNlive

Hooda, who was the chairman of HUDA, by virtue of being the chief minister of the state, was examined by the agency for the first time in connection with this case.

"Yes he is being examined," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

Recently, the agency had also examined UPSC member and the then Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Chattar Singh in connection with case, which was registered by the agency last year.

It is alleged that the orders for the allotment were issued from the chief minister's office.

According to the FIR, industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of allotment which included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission ended.


Published Date: May 08, 2017 03:03 pm | Updated Date: May 08, 2017 03:03 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 9KXIP Vs KKR
2May 10GL Vs DD
3May 11MI Vs KXIP
4May 12DD Vs RPS
5May 13GL Vs SRH
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores