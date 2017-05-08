CBI interrogates former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment scam

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots at Panchkula, by Haryana Urban Development Authority.

Hooda, who was the chairman of HUDA, by virtue of being the chief minister of the state, was examined by the agency for the first time in connection with this case.

"Yes he is being examined," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

Recently, the agency had also examined UPSC member and the then Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Chattar Singh in connection with case, which was registered by the agency last year.

It is alleged that the orders for the allotment were issued from the chief minister's office.

According to the FIR, industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of allotment which included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission ended.