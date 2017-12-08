CBI court sentences Moninder Pandher, Surendra Koli to death: A timeline of Nithari killings case

A CBI court on Friday sentenced businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his aide Surendra Koli to death in connection with one of the 16 murder cases infamous as the Nithari killings.

The sentence was passed by the court in the case of rape and murder of a 25-year old maid servant. This was ninth among the 16 cases in which Koli was convicted.

This was also the third case in which both Pandher and Koli were convicted by the court on Thursday.

"Both Koli and Pandher have been awarded death sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad," CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Here is the chronology of the case so far: