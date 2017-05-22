CBI court issues production warrant against Mohammad Shahabuddin

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A CBI court here on Monday issued production warrant against RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin seeking his appearance before it from Tihar Jail through video conferencing for his trial in the murder case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. Special CBI Judge Anupama Kumari issued the production warrant against Shahabuddin on the plea of CBI's Deputy Superintendent Sunil Kumar Rawat for producing him in court through video conferencing for his trial.

Shahabuddin is presently lodged in high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital and as per the order the trial would be conducted in the CBI court through video conferencing from 26 May.

The four times RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan in 2015. Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February 2017 on a Supreme Court order on the pleas by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Rajdeo Ranjan, district bureau chief of a Hindi daily was gunned down on 14 May, 2016 and his wife has accused Shahabuddin's role in the killing.